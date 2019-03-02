FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1406

Olegts:
my euras should be up by the end of the day))))
I agree )))) If sales close at 1pm there should be growth in the rest of the day ))))
 
artikul:
for moscow?
 
Olegts:
My place is in Moscow )))
 
artikul:
I've bought everything I can this morning.

 
at 12 noon there will be an entrance on the Eure...
 
Olegts:

If nothing changes, I will start buying the Euro at 2pm )))
"I'll sell you all, buy you all and sell you again, but at a higher price"). )))
 
Kino:
Sounds!) ))

 

Well, the levels are full, so if nothing happens, we'll be orienting at 12:00:


 
Is anyone else here adequate besides these pseudo oracles? ))

I got bored listening to this heresy - the yew is going up and they are going down. It's like the Guru's prediction - listen to it and do the opposite.
