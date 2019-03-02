FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 407
KUKL has already ditched the gold buyers...
only they don't know it yet
the reality is going to be pretty harsh...
and doomsday is at hand
TR 1111
EURGBP has caught on:
Major is not trading yet, pound is either flat or down, and euro is not clear at all...
Ilya, what the fuck, while I was walking the pound went down?????
But on the yen, the sellimit's off by 118.)
Ilya, it's not too late to salt the quid.
At least it's not a kolyan...
And the harrier never gets tired of bending vendors over the edge.)
I don't care...
Me too, it's just strange why they don't get it, harrier, audi and kiwi, they're not deployed... there, they don't have any corrections either.
And why are you in such a hurry to Euroadu, there are still 100-140pp.
My TP is at 1.51.)
It should crawl back up.
once again: three entries by the rules...
the important thing is the target, what the price will take
accuracy doesn't matter.
you laughed at the pound sales and the ginger sales here too