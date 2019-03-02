FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 407

Lesorub:

KUKL has already ditched the gold buyers...

only they don't know it yet

the reality is going to be pretty harsh...

and doomsday is at hand

TR 1111

until doomsday, i will buy)
 

EURGBP has caught on:

Major is not trading yet, pound is either flat or down, and euro is not clear at all...

 

Ilya, it's not too late to salt the quid.

 
at least it's not a kolyan...
 
And the harrier never gets tired of bending salesmen over the edge)))
 
i don't care...
 
Me too, it's just strange why they don't get it, harrier, audi and kiwi, they're not deployed... there, they don't have any corrections either.

And why are you in such a hurry to Euroadu, there are still 100-140pp.

 
They don't get there because the ceiling and there's no money for a hole punching machine yet.
 
My TP is at 1.51.)

It should crawl back up.

 
once again: three entries by the rules...

the important thing is the target, what the price will take

accuracy doesn't matter.


you laughed at the pound sales and the ginger sales here too

