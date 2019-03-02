FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 169

New comment
[Deleted]  
Bicus:

Well, the euro has come to the finish line. Earned a bottle of expensive cognac for the holiday. )))

yeah, and without a snack, huh? then you'll need another one in the morning...
 
Bicus:
What's up? It's Old New Year's Eve! How can you not drink?
Seven months without a drink, and then every couple of days)))
 

Happy Old New Year, ladies and gentlemen!

(cheering) Yay!

 
The usdcad is down in the air. So be it, at 1.18 we'll nail him. )))
 
stranger:
Seven months without a drink, and then every couple of days))))

When I was planning children with my wife, I didn't drink for two months. Nothing at all, not even beer. And the amazing thing was that it was the most wonderful time. I woke up without any pain, refreshed and cheerful.

)))

 
stranger:
No, it's better to make it monochrome...
I didn't expect you to appreciate it )))) Let's go our separate ways in the trade, as before)))
[Deleted]  

Yeah, Teach doesn't seem to be working today.... http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/#pamm-chart-return

neither do i))))

Инвестиции в ПАММ-счет Solo drums с годовой доходностью -9.2%
Инвестиции в ПАММ-счет Solo drums с годовой доходностью -9.2%
  • www.alpari.ru
Капитал управляющего Публичные инвестиции управляющего в ПАММ-счет, которые он переводит на свой инвестиционный счет в качестве гарантии соблюдения интересов инвесторов. Забрать средства, заявленные в качестве капитала управляющего, можно только путем ликвидации ПАММ-счета. Агрессивность Агрессивность торговли рассчитывается на основании...
 
_new-rena:

Yeah, Teach doesn't seem to be working today.... http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/#pamm-chart-return

neither do i))))

It's not about luck, it's just that you see and use the same market measurements as everyone else, i.e. price and volumes.) And if you invent your own measure of the market (read as a measure of price change) then you'll see what no one else sees)))
[Deleted]  
artikul:
It's not about luck, it's about the fact that you see and use the same market measurements as everyone else, i.e. price and volumes))) And if you invent your own measure of the market (read as a measure of price change) then you'll see what no one else sees))).

Come on..... That's the one I'm running the software on right now. It's not that complicated.

But the third measure - it really exists, but unfortunately I can't make it and understand it now. I have got something, but not that...

 
artikul:
I didn't expect you to appreciate )))) Let's each go our own way in trading as before)))

So how can you evaluate what you don't understand?)) You did and you know why. You're wrong about volumes, many people "use" them by looking at the bar chart under the price chart, the most advanced ones look at the profile, but only a few are trying to understand the origin and why the volume is there, 0.000хr...n hundredths)))

Well, with Guru it's a pattern, if you don't change anything in your approach, despite previous results, SOURCE will come inevitably))))

1...162163164165166167168169170171172173174175176...2119
New comment