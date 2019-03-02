FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 495
You advise a man to come to you and he becomes a troll. Everybody's a troll?)))
You're a troll.
He wanted you to teach him how to trade, or maybe he misspoke, so he's a troll?)
You've got a bunch of students coming in, and you're taking them to the djs training room .
He wanted you to teach him how to trade, well, maybe he didn't say it right, so he's a troll?)))
you're a troll (who's the jerk? your clone or a sorcerer)
Yeah seriously, check out our thread, he came here - teach me, is it hard for you?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page491#comment_1343502
Stop shitting in my prediction thread! (I haven't heard a single forecast (0) from you and I don't think I will - because you're trolls la la la )
Folks, enlightened and just people with straight hands! Tell me, what do you think, will GBPUSD fall to 1.5154 or will it rise to 54-5-6. I`m afraid of that, we`re going down. I am still green. My head will explode from all sorts of analyses =)
Folks, enlightened and just people with straight hands! Tell me, what do you think, will GBPUSD fall to 1.5154 or 54-5-6 rise. I`m afraid of that, we`re going down. I am still green. My head will explode from all sorts of analyses soon=)
First you have to determine how much you are ready to lose, if this threshold is passed, close, today you may be lucky, tomorrow you will lose everything. You have to learn to lose a little if something did not go according to plan.
The worst thing is to keep opening with bigger lots, hoping for a reversal.
so as not to explode=) In theory, there is an option to run away with 5120, the question of which cephers.