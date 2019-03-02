FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1036
You're making progress with the software! The last one was done by torchlight, you write me the targets - I'll calibrate it for you!
Yes that's the stage right now )))) The oscillator is the same )))) And everyone has his own confirmation )))) I am in a bull trend formally, but my purchases are filtered by the oscillator's readings )))) Maybe we'll go down again )))).
Go to sleep!
No one trades in kiwi, no?
I suggest salting the Euro Kiwi)
for the eyeballers - RePLAY) even though it's so far gone that it's hard to catch up)
the eura of salt. 0.8 is shaking.
Yes that's the stage right now )))) The oscillator is the same )))) And everyone has his own confirmation )))) I am in a bull trend formally, but my purchases are filtered by the oscillator's readings )))) May be we will go down again )))).
Thanks !
most likely downhill. But only we won't go, we will fail ) as the support is far away at the bottom. At 1.0270
thank you !
1.05, sell stop 1.490 if it penetrates the target 1.035 - then from there up for correction. (it just met the trend bears and got sad...)
but why is the sell stop at 1.05 ?
48p extra ?
thanks !