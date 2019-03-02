FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 318

I just looked - 1.1145 is the nearest.

I agree. I was 100 farts wrong (I haven't finished the scale yet). That's it! Time to go to sleep...

and who is turning the market around - what do you mean?

 

Even Guru can't support the economics of the Jewish union, no way we can(

http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/

 
How do you put smiles in?
 
How do you insert smileys?
As pictures. You can CTRL+C-CTRL+V
 
But today's min is likely to be updated... timing is dunno... we'll see...
performed...
 
Pound. Our eagle is soaring...
Are we soaring on the pound after all?
 
Sensei is on fire )))) I see he updated his mines as well))) correlates well with the price ))))

 
Shall we hover over the pound after all?
I don't see any future, just HE...
 
Time to start getting ready to sell on the euro ))))
 
Time to start getting ready to sell on the euro ))))
till 20:00 today since yesterday - no rollback )))))
