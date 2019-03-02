FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 318
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I just looked - 1.1145 is the nearest.
I agree. I was 100 farts wrong (I haven't finished the scale yet). That's it! Time to go to sleep...
and who is turning the market around - what do you mean?
Even Guru can't support the economics of the Jewish union, no way we can(
http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/
How do you insert smileys?
But today's min is likely to be updated... timing is dunno... we'll see...
Pound. Our eagle is soaring...
Even Guru can't support the economics of the Jewish union, no way we can(
http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/
Sensei is on fire )))) I see he updated his mines as well))) correlates well with the price ))))
Shall we hover over the pound after all?
Time to start getting ready to sell on the euro ))))