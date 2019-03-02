FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 791

Ishim:
no one will ever count them but you will be shown a picture ))))
Do they show you a picture at the stock exchange too?
 
mmmoguschiy:
that the stock market shows a picture as well?
no of course, only forex.
I wonder if he has done his homework.
 
Ishim:
No of course not, just forex.
So if that's how you feel, why are you trading? Where's the logic in that? Or, I'm afraid of my hunch, maybe you are a sadomasochist, Master?
 
stranger:
You can make money from it. (that's the last answer, have you been asked your lessons ready yet?)
 
Ishim:
Is the forex picture different from the stock market picture?
 
Ishim:
So you've got the whole picture of how to make money, right?))

http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/

 
stranger:

well you're not an investor! what questions (((( (yes there was a drawdown)
 
mmmoguschiy:
Why is the forex picture different from the stock market picture?
The pictures are similar, only on the stock exchange there is liability for price manipulation. (up to and including criminal liability)
 
Ishim:
the pictures are similar, only on the stock exchange there is liability for price manipulation. (up to and including criminal charges)
Who will go to jail? :-D
