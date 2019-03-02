FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1437

The news is good but the euro is not going up(

[Deleted]  
neyron:



Eurogroup Meetings in 1 hour and 50 minutes. There should be something to discuss)
 
mmmoguschiy:
New targets are 1.0899-1.0965
1,0933
Checking for accuracy .

Ilya, backed you on the kiwi!


 
tuma88:



The first one worked into the pip. Now the pullback is 1.0855-1.0828
 
chepikds:

Ilya, I supported you on the kiwi!


here, since the signal several times, I see you can both support and praise...

and what's not racqueto???

 

and the eu needs a divergence in the eu:


 

for the pranksters:


 

I don't know what's going to happen:


 
mmmoguschiy:
The first one has worked its way into the pip. Now the pullback is 1.0855-1.0828
Fibo works when it coincides with price levels (when it doesn't, it doesn't)
