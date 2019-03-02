FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1437
The news is good but the euro is not going up(
New targets are 1.0899-1.0965
Ilya, backed you on the kiwi!
1,0933
Ilya, I supported you on the kiwi!
here, since the signal several times, I see you can both support and praise...
and what's not racqueto???
and the eu needs a divergence in the eu:
for the pranksters:
I don't know what's going to happen:
The first one has worked its way into the pip. Now the pullback is 1.0855-1.0828