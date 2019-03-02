FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 508

Lesorub:

is not telling the truth at all...


isn't it early ?

Maybe I should take a risk too... I don't know how to get out of it, with the bidding like the last week I feel there will be nothing to pay for my son's kindergarten...

cheating, cheating everywhere..... =)))


 

almost all in deficit

 
Mine cried bitterly

The only thing that surprises me is how it is Sensei still hasn't got into sales))))

you didn't give the go ahead =)
 
give takers demo shine - life is boiling ))))
 
Ishim:
let them take the demo - life is boiling ))))

the demo is really easy, why are you so convinced that you are the only one in the real world?????


 
wild_hedgehog:

with the demo is really simple, why do you believe so sacredly that in real life only you?????


Without monitoring all screenshots and stats are demos. (By the way, did they give you the "permission" to trade? - I did not, as you can see above (((( - KA kye! Fat trolls)
 
don't know what you're talking about.
 
Not you, the trolls.
