FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 706

Ishim:

Well, go through the rankings then - see how much is invested! (And where to! because they'll leak it)

Hey, why isn't the pound going up? (if you don't put stops - then put lots! or you'll lose the last demo)

if it's going down, you don't need to trade, pick oranges, grow flowers....
 
stranger:
when it starts to fall for you, it's time for me to close )))))
 
Ishim:

the cunning! there were a couple of gurus in the euroflood in alps - well, they knew everything (and they earned it! one house in Germany) And they opened pams (they even opened one) - immediately and inexorable slifff - the wallpaper disappeared ((((.

(Sagittarius and Alpha were such nicknames)

http://yandex.ua/yandsearch?rdrnd=95072&text=%D0%BF%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%BF%D0%B0%D0%BB%D0%B8%20%D0%BE%D0%B1%D0%BE%D0%B8&clid=1844948&lr=145&redircnt=1424372185.1
 
Ishim:
Get the kids together and perform, I've been watching this clownery for the seventh year))))))))))))))))))))))))
 
stranger:
and every time it's the same - it's time to remember (if I sell, it goes down if I buy...)
 
Ishim:
I know.

http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/

 
stranger:

http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/

Thank you.
 
Ishim:
Come again)
 
stranger:
Always happy to help.
