Myth63:

it looks to me like Kadik is being pushed to 1.20 ... as the bet was not counted by the big players...

all the big buy positions are covered by the bigger selves... Very interesting..... watch development at 1.2410+- Stopping now at 1.19 hehe

Old you .....))))

I'm sitting here thinking, 2410, scrambling and onwards, and here he is like out of the bushes)))

 
against the trend - something always seems to be )))), give a boo cut!, correction and overhang.
 
Vasily, judging by this post, have you already closed the Euro? )))))

By the way Teacher, congratulations on the profit)))

But as far as I know it will not last long(

 
What does this have to do with YOU being an idle troll adviser?
Ishim:
against the trend - always something seems to be )))), give a boo cut!, correction and overhang.

here's how your numbers are roughly with mine and it's just a test...

AND SINCE NO ONE SHOWS ANYTHING I WILL ALWAYS INSIST ON MY OWN =)

 
OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO, how rude are you
 
that's the option, and 1.29 is like May 1st! (will be sure)

 
the ts is new - stats 0.
 
Icarus?

So yen up you say?)

no offence, your TS is old=) stats minus three or four accounts=)
