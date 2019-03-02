FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 908
So, the program is on the real. how do I get into the signals?
Wrap two up =))
two in one...
then what's the point of blathering to the world...
Said you write codes ... so write say a script ... Let's say there will be 4 moving averages, and use the trading history, using the script, determine the parameters of the moving averages at market entry points using two moving averages (crossing) and two to exit signals ... and then write a simple owl on these principles and check further alignment
I don't think that if the machine earns in the test it will also start mowing on the real. the understanding comes with time. each additional inductor is a new filter that only makes things worse. 2 mashas are enough for me. the owl has already been written.
Why are you blubbering to the world...
I know that))) That's not what I was talking about. I offered a way to determine the entry points of someone else's strategy.
got it))
It's easier for me to come up with a strategy and write one myself, as it turns out)
it's easier for me to come up with a strategy and write it myself, as it turns out)
Signal, create =) and go, everything is easy there.
Ninja signal. Put it on one of my accounts, so previous history is not interested.
The question is, can you see it in your profile?
Question - is it visible in my profile?