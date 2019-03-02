FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 908

[Deleted]  
_new-rena:
So, the program is on the real. how do I get into the signals?
You may have to give him a few minutes to get into the market, but he does not show you the market entry principle and it is not automatic, so the rules may change at his discretion
[Deleted]  
Myth63:
Wrap two up =))
All joking ))))
 
Myth63:
then what's the point of blathering to the world...


[Deleted]  
azfaraon:
Said you write codes ... so write say a script ... Let's say there will be 4 moving averages, and use the trading history, using the script, determine the parameters of the moving averages at market entry points using two moving averages (crossing) and two to exit signals ... and then write a simple owl on these principles and check further alignment
If you want to trade on the real market with real EA, you'll need to analyze the real time values, but the real time values will depend on the market situation.
[Deleted]  
_new-rena:
I don't think that if the machine earns in the test it will also start mowing on the real. the understanding comes with time. each additional inductor is a new filter that only makes things worse. 2 mashas are enough for me. the owl has already been written.
I know it )))) I'm not talking about that ... I offered a variant of how to determine the entry points of other people's strategies
[Deleted]  
Lesorub:

i did not dare =) my price is 0.7836 but what scares me is that all the sellers who were above 0.7850 left (but they put up the level) so i think this is a correction to 78, and i will try to go long from there
[Deleted]  
azfaraon:
I know that))) That's not what I was talking about. I offered a way to determine the entry points of someone else's strategy.

got it))

It's easier for me to come up with a strategy and write one myself, as it turns out)

[Deleted]  
_new-rena:

got it)

it's easier for me to come up with a strategy and write it myself, as it turns out)

Of course ... that's what I mean. Everyone comes up with a strategy for his brain initially.) That's the problem ....At least you have to turn off your brain (remove the man in the brain)))))
[Deleted]  
Myth63:
Signal, create =) and go, everything is easy there.

Ninja signal. Put it on one of my accounts, so previous history is not interested.

The question is, can you see it in your profile?

[Deleted]  
_new-rena:

Ninja signal. I put it on one of my accounts, so I'm not interested in previous history.

Question - is it visible in my profile?

Can you see it
