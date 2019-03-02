FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1325
every 10pp - 0.1 lot to one fourth of the channel, then 0.2 to half of it, the other half of the channel at 0.4 the highest 1 lot in total 400 orders, the channel width is 3485 pips
balance amount $85,563
Nah, not enough money for 400 orders... Where's the drawdown on all this shit? There's a geometric progression there....
//though I could be wrong....
It's OK, I have a part of the spread, not the swap. And I'm glad it takes you so long to get it, because the main task is not to close all the lots, but to build up the mass to the maximum lot. And you can always close one at the expense of the other, the difference will remain in your pocket - only a few more negative positions will be closed.
You pervert!!!
from the spread only goes to whoever gave you access to forex
And from them goes to me.
If you look at then the swap is also part of the spread, but divided + and - where at + they give a micro bonus for obedience, and at minus they take away part of the profit, but for especially stupid, and their loss, as they say the miser pays twice, sometimes three times
I had a chat with a "super-scalper" and he told me that this is how MMs trade - they are always in the market and fucking .... with a bunch of orders. But 400 is too much even for him.
i.e. they have these terms and conditions? it's an affiliate account.... you'll ride the swap, be careful with it...
It's a swap-free account, almost all brokers have them now.
You can't swap, I've done it before, you just need to update more trades, and you will get a payback. 400 orders a day and you'll be ahead only by 12$ that's a swap redemption.
I had a chat with a "super-scalper" and he told me that this is how MMs trade - they are always in the market and fucking .... with a bunch of orders. But 400 is too much even for him.
Not a scalper yet, not up to Uncle Lesha's level.