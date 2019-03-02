FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 286
You have to trade whatever is in the terminal, otherwise why is it there )))
Thank you, Master.
Why did you fix it?)
whatever it is, and if it rolls back, you buy it again.
Ishim: Are you blind?
by whom ?)))
Tuff says)
Master, so have you fixed the eureka yet? Or has she fixed you ?)))
It's been in the shop since yesterday)
Tuff says)
would've chosen something else...
nurse, naughty pupil, secretary)))
Whips and birching would come later...with Solar ))))
I don't know who you're talking to. Goodbye, everyone. Thank you.
I don't know... he's a bit slow )))) Doesn't want to be a Sensei... don't...
Would've chosen something else...
nurse, naughty pupil, secretary)))
Whips and birching would come later...with Solar ))))