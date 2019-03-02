FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 286

Kino:

You have to trade whatever is in the terminal, otherwise why is it there )))


+10500
 
stranger:

Thank you, Master.

Why did you fix it?)

to have it, and if it rolls back, you buy it again (you don't need teachers, you're chopping the cabbage)
 
Ishim:
whatever it is, and if it rolls back, you buy it again.
Lazy me...
 
Ishim:
Ishim: Are you blind?
who ?)))
 
Vizard_:
by whom ?)))

Tuff says)

Master, so have you fixed the eureka yet? Or has she fixed you ?)))

 
stranger:

It's been in the shop since yesterday)

More like since July.
 
stranger:

Tuff says)

Master, so have you fixed the eureka yet? Or has she fixed you?)))

I don't know who you're talking to. Goodbye, everyone. Thank you.
 
stranger:

Tuff says)


I don't know... he's a dumbass...) doesn't want to be a Sensei... don't...
would've chosen something else...
nurse, naughty pupil, secretary)))
Whips and birching would come later...with Solar ))))
 
Ishim:
I don't know who you're talking to. Goodbye, everyone. Thank you.
Thank you! Thank you for being there!
 
Vizard_:
I don't know... he's a bit slow )))) Doesn't want to be a Sensei... don't...
Would've chosen something else...
nurse, naughty pupil, secretary)))
Whips and birching would come later...with Solar ))))
Where is Solar, grown up?)
