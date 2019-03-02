FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 843
for example 1 in 100. How much do you charge as collateral?
I have 80% (risk) of deposit (AccountBalance) and it does not depend on leverage (LEVERAGE), we divide by margin (MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MARGINREQUIRED)). You can substitute another percent instead of 80...The formula works fine and it goes like this
( Lot = (% / leverage) * deposit / margin )
1,000 points to Uncle Stake.
Then your calculation will be more complicated. You need to calculate the pip value, then multiply the total by 1000, divide the balance by the resultant value - this will be the risk.
I will apply conservative trading. With a risk of 1 in 1,000.
Rena, welcome back, where have you been hiding?)
О! Hey, Strange! I've been digging. I've been away so as not to be distracted).
Now testing, not all like it so far, but I have some time to spare).
Give me the grail)
the volume at night is not so good, that's a problem so far... It's not ready.
No! Let's do it on our own! - and go someplace to monitor - even the signals! Let's have a speed bump championship )))))
So, let's pabega, huh?