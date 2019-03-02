FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 630
You are not the only one, the teacher invested there yesterday))))
I'm not KUCKL...
in our time...
so in the scenario the news could be good for the eu
debt to pay: 1218 - 1182
and the other one: 5086 - 5051
and the eu will go up 60 pips... and to you it's a flea)
That's not the way to borrow, because sometimes you have to wait a long time for the debt, and when you are ready to pay it back, the creditor has gone to the land of the eternal hunt
so did Speculator sell euros yesterday, only did the deposit survive after that?
Who stopped you from taking a bigger figure yesterday? Here's the buy from 1315 and it's not asking for food.