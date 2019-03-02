FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 630

stranger:
You are not the only one, the teacher invested there yesterday))))
so did Speculator sell euros yesterday, but did the deposit survive after that?
 
Lesorub:

I'm not KUCKL...

in our time...

so in this scenario the news could be good for the eu
 
Spekul:
and the eu will go 60 pips... and for you it is a flea)
 
Spekul:
debt to pay: 1218 - 1182

and the other one: 5086 - 5051

 
wild_hedgehog:
Flea or dog depends on the volume of the lot.
 
Lesorub:

That's not the way to borrow, because sometimes you have to wait a long time for the debt, and when you are ready to pay it back, the creditor has gone to the land of the eternal hunt

 
wild_hedgehog:
And who prevented to take more figures yesterday? There is a buy from 1315 and it is not hungry.
 
Spekul:
I think if you are calm then it survived! )
 
stranger:

alas, the creditor goes to the land of the eternal hunt...
 
stranger:
not bad :)
