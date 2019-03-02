FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 606
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Really 5310 that's what I'm assuming.
sell limit 5285
TP 5196
What am I going to tell you?
What am I going to tell you?)
The merry-go-round is about to begin.
The merry-go-round is about to begin.
Yenka and her ilk go...
Buying EUR/USD was closed as long as the market gives a chance. On EUR/USD I will be thinking about selling.