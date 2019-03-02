FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 606

New comment
 
Speculator_:
Really 5310 that's what I'm assuming.
What am I going to tell you?)
 
stranger:

sell limit 5285

TP 5196


[Deleted]  
stranger:
What am I going to tell you?
Well, I sold it yesterday with .15303...today I thought I would close my buy at 1.5353 yesterday with 1.5253
 
stranger:
What am I going to tell you?)

The merry-go-round is about to begin.

 
Speculator_:

The merry-go-round is about to begin.

Fuck all this clownery. Stupid Indians put the pound just below low overnight)))))
 
Yenka and the like go...
[Deleted]  
hanbs made
 
Lesorub:
Yenka and her ilk go...
The plague... 5 points short of the limit.
 
Why did the yen jump, no reason given?)
 

Buying EUR/USD was closed as long as the market gives a chance. On EUR/USD I will be thinking about selling.

1...599600601602603604605606607608609610611612613...2119
New comment