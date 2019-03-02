FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 436

iIDLERr:
sorry, bro Tantric, this is not trading, it's clowning.
volatile pair (which you know everything about), a drop below the 500 pips level is the norm. (By the way, the profit goes both ways). Catching the direction (which is the norm here) is not even clowning - it's trouble! (yours)
 
Myth63:
look at the signal =) 733 pips of drawdown on caddy from the smallest order... about this MM yield for the week 10+% =) but it's only the learning curve...
 
Ishim:
Sell the euro aud next week and raise your pamm at least to 0.
 
stranger:
the eu is correcting like a bae (anti-council advisors)
 
Ishim:
On the eu as baa, and there's dough to be made.
 
stranger:
All in good time.
 

for a Sunday for oldies of my era to have some fun

http://newfiz.info/

there's a video too, if you're lazy.

Наброски для новой физики
  • newfiz.info
альтернативная физика, честная картина мира, статьи Гришаева, Деревенский
 
iIDLERr:

Thanks father dear))))

By the way, you're right on the rand, you can see the drop right there from current to 10.70-80.

 
stranger:
Seriously, the quid ratio scares me, 13% in sales and 87% in purchases, the same as it was on the chiff before it took off.
We have to remember how many years the chiff flattened at that sellers ratio before it rallied like that, so it might take a year for the quid to get all the buyers dumped too
 
Spekul:
You have to remember how many years the chiff was flipping at this sellers ratio before it rallied, so it may take a year for the quid to get dumped by the buyers as well

As much as four days))))))))

I was even wrong, the ratio there was 12 to 88.

On the 13th the 11.01 report came out and on the 15th it went up)))

