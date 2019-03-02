FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 436
sorry, bro Tantric, this is not trading, it's clowning.
look at the signal =) 733 pips of drawdown on caddy from the smallest order... about this MM yield for the week 10+% =) but it's only the learning curve...
volatile pair (which you know everything about), a 500 pips drop below the level is the norm. (By the way, the profit goes both ways). Catching the direction (which is the norm here) is not even clowning - it's trouble! (yours).
Sell euro auds next week and get your pamm up at least to 0.
on the eu correction as baa (anti-soviet councillors)
You'll make money on the euere, but you'll make money on the euere.
for a Sunday for oldies of my era to have some fun
http://newfiz.info/
there's a video too, if you're lazy.
Thanks father dear))))
By the way, you're right on the rand, you can see the drop right there from current to 10.70-80.
Seriously, the quid ratio scares me, 13% in sales and 87% in purchases, the same as it was on the chiff before it took off.
You have to remember how many years the chiff was flipping at this sellers ratio before it rallied, so it may take a year for the quid to get dumped by the buyers as well
As much as four days))))))))
I was even wrong, the ratio there was 12 to 88.
On the 13th the 11.01 report came out and on the 15th it went up)))