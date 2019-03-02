FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 985
Well, they mostly look at OM there too, but I think that OM is for the longer term, intraday volume is more important, OM, or rather its chaining, can be watched every couple of days, you won't be late)
The trade is based on a quarterly contract... and a change in the contract means only one thing: the position is closed...
Oh, dearie, not really) A position can be closed by an offsets, executed, resold or re-bought, i.e. transferred to other hands. So, the OI will only change if the trade is executed, opened or closed a new one, in other cases only the volume will change. But these are my conclusions.
In principle, you're right, the OI changes only when closing an existing trade or opening a new one.
Oh, dearie, not really) A position can be closed by an offsets, executed, resold or re-bought, i.e. transferred to other hands. So, the OI will only change if the trade is executed, opened or closed a new one, in other cases only the volume will change. But these are my conclusions.
Remember, I said a long time ago... Price knows exactly where it's going to be at the right time... all the rest is noise...
I calculate where it will be, and time is just time... ( although it would be nice to know the time as well )
and a new deal is not possible within the contract ( it is just necessary to understand where and in which order it will be placed )
When the gap is filled, the so-called long candlesticks occur.
that's where the human factor comes in.
usdjpy took and also poked 2070.
I'll tell you the entry point later on the euro... for a serious order... +20% to the deposit...
What do you mean it's not covered? You can open a new position at any time, even 10 minutes before expiry, if you want and have the money) I mean American options. I mean American options, where they open new ones and close old ones, that's what we need to understand, but here we just do the daily bookkeeping)
let's go...