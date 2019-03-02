FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1232
There's no way to tell. It depends on the trading activity.
How can you not? If you don't know what's going on in the forex market, you'll get a signal from the feed that certain trades have taken place. If you represent it in any way - even if it's a footprint or whatever you like, you can really determine the "mood" of the crowd - to see the real situation in the market and open in the right direction. Of course, you can fall for a "scam " - there's a lot of technology out there - an iceberg and all that... But I'm sure you can!!! I'm not quite sure how to do it yet.
I'm not sure what you mean, where you are and what you use for trading.
As for me, until I get stuck withdrawing money, I'm fine with forex and MT4.
Why do you need Mendeleev? With levels, everything is simple - show on the history 7 out of 10 triggered and then test online 7 out of 10 - a good percentage (70), which would mean that you have a significant level for trade. (and maybe just your method of building (finding) such a level)
Do you mean horizontal levels? Have you ever thought that they could be elementary Gann angles - 1/128 or 1/256. They look like horizontals on small frames...
Firstly, make up your mind - the law or the script. The law is an inherent and immutable property. Scenario, on the other hand, implies an author, and is subject to logical adjustments by the author.
The term new (in the sense of its meaning) scenario! What do I mean by it! (trivial things and in real time, and the future... well you might want to ask). Scenario is a money-making option (you can substitute the appropriate meaning - Kukl, MM, Soros, Pendos .... imagination is unlimited) money. Then begins a classic - the beginning - the development - the final.
In the end someone on the pullback - plum, trall triggered at 0, got boo - even though he saw bucks(((((. It is good to consider established scenarios - here is a recent pullback on the eu 1.05 - 1.105, before the final it did not come (1.13) I think because of the explicit goal - because there will start to sell, and the road down who will pay. (But a trend reversal would be a difficult scenario 2nd or 3rd).
Convenience in one scenario not level it can't fail. (lengthen, shorten of course it can! BUT! getting it right you will be far in the boo)
Ishim, there's something to this....
The finality of such reflections is not a reinvented bicycle, but patterns. And they have been around for a long time. However, working through them is not always the predictable outcome of a scenario.
I'm talking about those levels - horizontal levels. (there may be options, and other stuff), and the arcs, corners, trend lines - it's an art abstraction )))).
Look at the coincidence with my scenario (well, the pullback is over) - the H4 trend lines held the price! Then we got the candlestick absorption (rails), and the main thing - 2 candlesticks H4 red in a row - "shock day". (everything was fucking sold, and there was also a trend test on Friday).
Ishim, there's something to that....
Well Shaman has been fogging it up as usual. You specifically point your finger - it's a script and spells it "Name". Well, if you don't know his first name, at least his last name...