You don't get the main point, the Teacher sifts out the unnecessary)))))))))))))))))))))))
money
Ahhhh... ))) I see now. Then I have no more questions for HIM. )))))))
There's no trading here, it's a forecasts thread and I'm the one posting the forecasts. Well, if you trade other people's forecasts then it's your problem (if the forecasts are paid, then also the seller), and again, you have closed trades (((( (- are there any losing trades? - No! Do not you see!)(on my losing forecasts you can still earn - by reversing, but on your closed deals you can only spit!)
So my predictions are trolling, then closed trades advice!
What a mess in your head. )) Some anti-logical watering down of sticky red blood cells. )))
On the last screenshot, by the way, the position is still open, you can use it. Gift. )))
I don't understand how you can use someone else's predictions at all. It's absurd. Only my own. )))
No one stretches anything here, we sometimes stretch the Teachers, but that's a no-no...
What a mess you've got in your head. )) Some anti-logical watering down of sticky red blood cells. )))
On the last screenshot, by the way, the position is still open, you can use it. Gift. )))
preferably no advice posts, either.
No swearing in words the Teacher does not understand!!!