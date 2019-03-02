FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1303
What did you call the Teacher????!!!!!
Read between the lines
The teacher is a smart man who knows where to buy
So HE said where))))
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page1302#comment_1506064
Sensei, what do you say to oil?
it'll get to 100 quid in a year !
Yes, that's right, you just have to get there and then buy, buy and buy again, I have 0.6 lots hanging in there
will get to 100 quid in a year !
I think faster and closer, 73 -84 for now is realistic
i don't think you're alone.... this kind of undercut can only be before a 300-400 chip move..... 1,02-1,025...
I think faster and closer, 73 -84 for now is realistic