stranger:
What did you call the Teacher????!!!!!

Read between the lines

The teacher is a smart man who knows where to buy

 
Alexey:

So HE said where))))

Sensei, what do you say to oil?
 
It'll hit 100 quid in a year!
and a quid to 100 yuan?
 
Yeah, he said it right, you just have to get there and then buy, buy and buy again, I have 0.6 lots hanging in there
I don't think you're the only one. .... this kind of undercut can only be before a chip move at 300-400..... 1,02-1,025... by 20-00 local
 
I think faster and closer, 73 -84 for now is realistic

 
Well the undercut isn't really a big deal, you just have to be on the lookout.
 
OT! I don't even have a chart ))))
