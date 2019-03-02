FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1261

New comment
 
_new-rena:
Sir, you are making progress)

Sold some

 
Speculator_:

Sold some.

As expected and as received
[Deleted]  
Speculator_:

Sold some

OK. Careful with the pips...
 

to set up a moon trap:


[Deleted]  
Lesorub:

to set up a moon trap:

as long as there's nothing in the way. I've got a little bit of a tug in the direction you want to go.
 
_new-rena:
I'm good for now. It's about to turn in your favor a little bit.

Well, thanks for the kind word...

what kind of prediction did the no-brainer make?

[Deleted]  
Lesorub:

well thanks for the kind word...

what kind of predicamus did the no-strings-attached progess suffer?

so far everything is going as per local forecasts, except for pips. it's trading the current situation, without targets. on trend, i haven't had that before. i just need to add rocket science.
 
_new-rena:
So far everything is going as per local forecasts, except for the pips. the current situation is trading, with no targets.
what's the pound up to now?
[Deleted]  
Lesorub:
what's on the pound now?
UP, already in the morning.
 
_new-rena:
UP, already in the morning.

since 7am UP?

OK, a couple of hours to sell...

1...125412551256125712581259126012611262126312641265126612671268...2119
New comment