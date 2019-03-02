FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 433
ADAHNU SHUSH
Looked at my tabloids, euro aud unequivocally keep a sell to the end, pound almost equilibrium but down is more likely, buckschiff sell ripe. Audi and kiwi not to buy)))
Euroaud is preferable to sell than euro kiwi. I think that's it)
On the yen I forgot, euro yen further down, buckschief sell. GBP is further up.
Loonie, do not touch the hands)
Eurofount is a continuation of the correction, it will be pulling up.
And how to trade on the tabloids?
and how do you trade on the talmuds?
AUDJPY - correction (upwards, for the tight-end))
and someone will make money...
notice all the specifics!
kiwiyena, too.
and the buckshot is up.
On the opening, we should cover sales on it.
The Kuril bobtails at 15k wooden...
Right, the bx yen got support, here I have a limit triggered at 117.40 from the buy level, I have to see if it will go lower 117.00, if it bounces I will hold to 123
He thinks so too, so the plans are the same.