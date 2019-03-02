FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 938
Still on the rampage? =)
No ... I'd just like to hear Strange, but he won't come out of the bushes)))
What's there to listen to? =) he showed everything.
Well, that is my point ... everything was passed by the price.
I've stated my targets more than once... But now it is reasonable to buy the pound with a stop of 20 pips. we sat on my target first. if you remember, i gave a screen.
Also, as I wrote in the daytime possible to take off in the 120-250 level of the channel at 1.5370. so that may yet to 52 and 51 +-30 to fall, but you have to buy here. level is good.
bounce points +- as in scenario =)
Do you have any other +-200 points?
can you draw roughly the levels??? 5470 was a bounce??? Yeah, then it went to 5552, but that's only 70 pips.
so it turns out that simple technical analysis works without any problems, and he called it all sticks )))