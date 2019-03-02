FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 938

Still on the rampage? =)

Myth63:

Still on the rampage? =)

No... I just want to hear Strange, but he won't come out of the bushes)))
azfaraon:
No ... I'd just like to hear Strange, but he won't come out of the bushes)))
What's there to hear? =) he was showing everything.
Myth63:
What's there to listen to? =) he showed everything.
That's what I mean ... everything he showed is passed with flying colors. What's next for you?
azfaraon:
Well, that is my point ... everything was passed by the price.

I've stated my targets more than once... But now it is reasonable to buy the pound with a stop of 20 pips. we sat on my target first. if you remember, i gave a screen.

Also, as I wrote in the daytime possible to take off in the 120-250 level of the channel at 1.5370. so that may yet to 52 and 51 +-30 to fall, but you have to buy here. level is good.

bounce points +- as in scenario =)

Myth63:

bounce points +- as in the scenario =)

You don't have any other +-200 pips?
azfaraon:
Do you have any other +-200 points?

can you draw roughly the levels??? 5470 was a bounce??? Yeah, then it went to 5552, but that's only 70 pips.

Myth63:

can you draw roughly the levels??? 5470 was a bounce??? Yeah, then it went to 5552, but that's only 70 pips.

so it turns out anyway a simple technical analysis works without any problems, and he called it all sticks ))))
azfaraon:
so it turns out that simple technical analysis works without any problems, and he called it all sticks )))
it's an analysis built solely on volumes. levels, volume levels...
