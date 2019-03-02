FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1177
In the meantime, it's the end of the day and the sticks are up. In the opposite direction to the ones that drew down yesterday. )))
This is the eternal tragedy of the youngsters))) Now figure out which way those sticks went
The teacher said it was the CDs, he has a peculiar imagination))))
And Ilya is missing somewhere with his harrier purchases and audi sales(
All in all, hard spanking again, but today slowly, slowly))))
Bai, I hope they've covered it?
1.03... On the horizon...
pound:
So the sticks were down on the pound yesterday too, just up today. What about "targets haven't changed" ? )))
Depot changes, no target))))
so what? they drew the lower ones and with today's outcome they will draw the upper targets
which ones will be done first, we will know in a week...
put the koloputts on, you get the same thing.