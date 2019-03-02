FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1177

New comment
 
tol64:
In the meantime, it's the end of the day and the sticks are up. In the opposite direction to the ones that drew down yesterday. )))

This is the eternal tragedy of the youngsters))) Now figure out which way those sticks went

 
stranger:

The teacher said it was the CDs, he has a peculiar imagination))))

And Ilya is missing somewhere with his harrier purchases and audi sales(

All in all, hard spanking again, but today slowly, slowly))))

everything will be ok, i know it for sure...
 
tol64:
In the meantime, the end of the day has arrived and the sticks are up. In the opposite direction to those that drew down yesterday. )))
The targets have not changed...
 
stranger:

This is the eternal tragedy of the youngsters))) Now figure out which way those sticks go

"Adidas" on the suit )
 
stranger:

This is the eternal tragedy of the youngsters))) Now figure out which way these sticks go

Bai, I hope they've covered it?

1.03... On the horizon...

pound:


 
Lesorub:

bai, I hope they've covered it?

1.03... on the horizon...

Nah, don't get your hopes up)))
 
Lesorub:

bai, I hope they've covered it?

1.03... on the horizon...

the pound:

So the sticks were down on the pound yesterday too, just up today. What about "targets haven't changed" ? )))
 
tol64:
So the sticks were down on the pound yesterday too, just up today. What about "targets haven't changed" ? )))
Depot changes, no targets))))
 
stranger:
Depot changes, no target))))
Sounds! Good slogan. )))
 
tol64:
So the sticks were down yesterday on the pound as well, just up today. What about "targets have not changed" ? )))

so what? they drew the lower ones and with today's outcome they will draw the upper targets

which ones will be done first, we will know in a week...

put the koloputts on, you get the same thing.

1...117011711172117311741175117611771178117911801181118211831184...2119
New comment