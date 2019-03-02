FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 997
If you go in one direction and go out the other, you may be stuck for 5 years or you may have to cover the loss, which is also not a good result.
It's not a law, it's an accident.
So not one!
Buyers at the top, sellers at the bottom, all happy.
You've got to be kidding me)))) both ways, all the same - plus)))), open orders (not fixes), for Bicus` about 10% - depo $100)))
1,000,000 rubles = $15,000 You'll end up a millionaire if you don't give a damn!
I'd like to show you the state, but the tax office won't understand :-D
With a starting deposit of just $100 and making a measly 10% a day, as you claim, you become a dollar millionaire in 97 trading days. That's a little less than 4 months.
So tell someone else that you're easily making 10% a day.
Okay 10%, but some storytellers here have experts making 100%. That's hilarious.
))))
Trading for 2015. Green marked withdrawal, red marked deposit. Start-up $100 trading account.
So?
Where's the million?
