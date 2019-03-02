FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 997

Alexey:
If you go in one direction and go out the other, you may be stuck for 5 years or you may have to cover the loss, which is also not a good result.
you can do it and you can do it :-D you can't do anything wrong
 
Alexey:
It's not a law, it's an accident.
An expert is a disappointed sucker )))) Proceed from reality, colleague )))
 
Alexey:
So not one!
ubuntu can't connect to the network.!?
stranger:

Buyers at the top, sellers at the bottom, all happy.

and the price is lying on the stove, like an unyielding nail, sipping vodka with Kolyan)))
Alexey:
You can go in one direction and go out the other, you may get hung for 5 years or you may have to cover losses, which is not a very good result either.

You've got to be kidding me)))) both ways, all the same - plus)))), open orders (not fixes), for Bicus` about 10% - depo $100)))

Open TimeTypeSizeItemPriceS / LT / PPriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
2015.03.10 17:00:13sell0.02eurusd1.07580.00000.00001.06950.000.000.0012.60
2015.03.10 18:04:34sell0.02eurusd1.07070.00000.00001.06950.000.000.002.40
2015.03.11 01:00:05buy0.02eurusd1.06870.00000.00001.06940.000.000.001.40
2015.03.11 01:00:07buy0.02eurusd1.06880.00000.00001.06940.000.000.001.20
2015.03.11 03:00:19sell0.02eurusd1.07010.00000.00001.06950.000.000.001.20
2015.03.11 03:00:21sell0.02eurusd1.07000.00000.00001.06950.000.000.001.00
2015.03.11 08:00:02buy0.02eurusd1.06890.00000.00001.06940.000.000.001.00
2015.03.11 08:00:04buy0.02eurusd1.06900.00000.00001.06940.000.000.000.80
 
Speculator_:
1,000,000 rubles = $15,000 You'll end up a millionaire if you don't give a damn!
mmmoguschiy:
I'd like to show you the state, but the tax office won't understand :-D

With a starting deposit of just $100 and making a measly 10% a day, as you claim, you become a dollar millionaire in 97 trading days. That's a little less than 4 months.

So tell someone else that you're easily making 10% a day.

Okay 10%, but some storytellers here have experts making 100%. That's hilarious.

))))

 
Trading for 2015. Green marked withdrawal, red marked deposit. Start-up $100 trading account.

 
Speculator_:

The trade for 2015. Green marked withdrawal, red marked deposit. Started with a $100 trading account.

So?

Where's the million?

 
We don't encourage you to do the same ))))
Come on) the calculation is wrong)))
