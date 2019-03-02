FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1407
about Yen yesterday they were talking about...
and Evra sells for the day and is empty so far in the glass on top:
The glass is poured dry )
Thanks for the drawings ;-)
audi to 7680 mona watch in the afternoon:
Is there anyone else around here who's adequate besides these pseudo oracles? ))
I got bored listening to this nonsense - the yew is going up and they are going down. It's like the prognosis of the Teacher - listen to them and do the opposite.
Thanks !
who are their names ?
Thank you !
it has nothing to do with the euro, the dollar is falling against all currencies as expected...
I know I do. But the fact remains that they have the EUR "falling" until a certain time.
Not according to the forecast.
Thank you !
there's an entry on the audi:
and the euras are over...