Lesorub:

about Yen yesterday they were talking about...

and Evra sells for the day and is empty so far in the glass on top:



The glass is poured dry )

Thanks for the drawings ;-)


 

audi to 7680 mona watch in the afternoon:


 
mmmoguschiy:
Who are their names?

Thanks !
 
tuma88:
No advertising on this forum. Creatures with desiccated brains. But you're not one of them - thank you.
 
mmmoguschiy:
Is there anyone else around here who's adequate besides these pseudo oracles? ))

I got bored listening to this nonsense - the yew is going up and they are going down. It's like a teacher's prediction - listen to it and do the opposite.
The eu has nothing to do with it, the dollar is falling against all currencies as expected...
 
Olegts:
it has nothing to do with the euro, the dollar is falling against all currencies as expected...
I know I know. But the fact remains that they have the eu "falling" until a certain time.
 
mmmoguschiy:
I know I do. But the fact remains that they have the EUR "falling" until a certain time.
Of course it does, look at the EURGBP chart, it does)))
 
how fast it jumped to 1.079
 
yeah....There's a profusion going up ....
Not according to the forecast.

Thank you !
 

there's an entry on the audi:

and the euras are over...


