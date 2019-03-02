FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 40

stranger:

I'll even invest five quid in HIS new one if they let him go)))))))

I think with that much money I'll be HIM's main investor...

and sorcerer said he would, but it's five times smaller for some reason...
 
He doesn't believe in the Master
So, are we catching a spike in the pound to the 5180-52 area and to the 57 area??? or from the current???
 
Nah )))) We don't ))))
5075-5110 ??? =)
funny observation=) 50% correction=) up a year=) down in half a year=)
 
I'm buying, it's going to go lower.
 
Pound trading is a craft and euro trading is an art ))))
I'm buying at 5330.
yeah
