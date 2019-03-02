FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 40
I'll even invest five quid in HIS new one if they let him go)))))))
I think with that much money I'll be HIM's main investor...
and Sorcerer has promised to do it, but it's five times smaller for some reason...
Nah )))) Not catching ))))
So, are we catching a spike in the pound to the 5180-52 area and to the 57 area????
5075-5110 ??? =)
I'm buying, lower will mean more.
