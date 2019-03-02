FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 973
What does " M " and " - " mean?
there is no noise! (such dough and noise))) - there is a price channel - it removes the transition to the next TF, for example from m1 to m2 etc. (the channel will remain in any case)
"M" - the quotation went up, down, up, down a point. "-" - the result of digitising a quotation is a straight line.
What do you mean bar?
I agree. it should be a channel, but I haven't built it yet. the points are there, but the channel is not yet)))) I think... (I'd like to see how the tool will work in a demo, i.e. i need a "live" quote.
Have you tried switching the chart view to line? (I understand that the indicator does not show where the price will go? - if it does not, then screw it)
So, the line is not the same as the line)))))) so there appear the averaging agents (MAs). you have correctly identified their place)
the price will not be more accurate! (another line)
iClose, iOpen, whatever (price in general).
I mean minus bar, or rather its condition when it forms High=Open=Close=Low
I have an idea too!
I have one idea too!