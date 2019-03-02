FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 973

New comment
[Deleted]  
Alexey:
What does " M " and " - " mean?
"M" - the quotation went up, down, up, down a point. "-" - the result of digitising a quotation is a straight line, without noise.
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
there is no noise! (such dough and noise))) - there is a price channel - it removes the transition to the next TF, for example from m1 to m2 etc. (the channel will remain in any case)
i agree. it should be a channel, but i haven't built it yet. the points are there, but the channel is not yet)))) i think... (I would like to see how the tool will work on a demo, i.e. i need a "live" quote.
 
_new-rena:
"M" - the quotation went up, down, up, down a point. "-" - the result of digitising a quotation is a straight line.
What do you mean bar?
[Deleted]  
Alexey:
What do you mean bar?
iClose, iOpen, whatever (price in general). bar does not apply.
 
_new-rena:
I agree. it should be a channel, but I haven't built it yet. the points are there, but the channel is not yet)))) I think... (I'd like to see how the tool will work in a demo, i.e. i need a "live" quote.
i want to see how the indicator will work in a demo. i need a "live" price. (I guess the indicator does not show where the price will go? - if it does not, then screw it)
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
Have you tried switching the chart view to line? (I understand that the indicator does not show where the price will go? - if it does not, then screw it)
You've shown them the right place)), but in my tester it's so far all looks good ...
 
_new-rena:
So, the line is not the same as the line)))))) so there appear the averaging agents (MAs). you have correctly identified their place)

the price will not be more accurate! (another line)

 
_new-rena:
iClose, iOpen, whatever (price in general).

I mean minus bar, or rather its condition when it forms High=Open=Close=Low

I have an idea too!

[Deleted]  
Ishim:
I've got both the line and the processing result in the screenshots.)
[Deleted]  
Alexey:

I mean the minus bar, or rather the condition under which it forms High=Open=Close=Low

I have one idea too!

It's not the bar but the beginning of the bar. The time change condition works better and easier: current time != previous time...
1...966967968969970971972973974975976977978979980...2119
New comment