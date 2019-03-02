FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 632
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
call me, let me know what he's thinking.)
Bamboo says to smoke =) I will do so =) but first I'll put my own arrows =)
=) check the system =)
If they are recruiting bai, they should be recruiting with them.
SELL until blue in the face...
is the drill a reliable one?
bamboo says smoke =) i will do so =) only i will put my arrows first =)
Most correct decision for today)))
How do you know it's the bai's that are gaining?
What could have been typing at the bottom of the trading range for 4 days?
Up to 1.5112 I agree ...I will see how it behaves at 1.5270 ... AUD/CAD a few words please
one...
Ilya, why didn't you show the month to the man =)
there's no signal with the target
as in the palm of my hand, only the swap is negative for selling or positive for buying ...
What are the targets?
one thing...