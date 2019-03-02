FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 632

Spekul:
call me, let me know what he's thinking.)

Bamboo says to smoke =) I will do so =) but first I'll put my own arrows =)

=) check the system =)

 
stranger:
If they are recruiting bai, they should be recruiting with them.
How do you know that it is the bai who are being recruited?
Lesorub:

SELL until blue in the face...


Up to 1.5112 I agree ...I will see how it behaves at 1.5270 ...On AUD/CAD a few words please
 
Lesorub:
is the drill a reliable one?
The drill is reliable, the wire is short, you have to use all the carriers.
 
Myth63:
bamboo says smoke =) i will do so =) only i will put my arrows first =)

Most correct decision for today)))

Bicus:
How do you know it's the bai's that are gaining?

What could have been typing at the bottom of the trading range for 4 days?

 
azfaraon:
Up to 1.5112 I agree ...I will see how it behaves at 1.5270 ... AUD/CAD a few words please

one...

Lesorub:
Ilyukha, why didn't you show the man a month =)
 
Myth63:
Ilya, why didn't you show the month to the man =)

there's no signal with the target

as in the palm of my hand, only the swap is negative for selling or positive for buying ...

 
21april:
What are the targets?
About 16 so far.
Lesorub:

one thing...

I don't agree with Graic, to be honest for now the maximum downside is 0.9620 through 0.9675 .and then a rise
