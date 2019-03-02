FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 810
So I do not know how))))
In the real world, you strain your brain a little and the right cards will come out.
But in the computer is not fair, the server distributes the odds 50-50 how not strain your brains, the result will not be just a server hangs or the Internet will fall.
So it's a free tournament, I told you - I don't know how) 15000 players and go ahead)
Vasya) And you changed your avatar correctly, it's more familiar)
Can't make it to the final 15,000, always get booed at the last thousand)
look how my ruble prediction worked out! and you were banging on about 100 at the time )))))
Don't you think it's suspicious that the retailers have decided to freeze the prices of some products they did not want so persistently, but now they propose to freeze them.
well yes suspiciously - keep it expensive!
In Mariupol the dollar exchange rate has risen to 44 hryvnias, there is panic in the city
Here's the news -http://www.bfm.ru/news/286965(here's what to predict))))))
Now the hryvnia should be worth more than the Belarusian ruble.
They need to import salt.
If the rouble falls sharply, they have an official reason not to reduce the price of goods
70% of goods will still be at today's prices - they always have been. )))))
of course for 46 you can buy ))))
it's quite likely: