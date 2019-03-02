FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 810

So I do not know how))))

In the real world, you strain your brain a little and the right cards will come out.

But in the computer is not fair, the server distributes the odds 50-50 how not strain your brains, the result will not be just a server hangs or the Internet will fall.

 
So it's a free tournament, I told you - I don't know how) 15000 players and go ahead)
Well the notional capital is allocated, how much is left?
 
Vasya) And you changed your avatar correctly, it's more familiar)

Can't make it to the final 15,000, always get booed at the last thousand)

look how my ruble prediction worked out! and you were banging on about 100 at the time )))))

 
Don't you think it is suspicious that the retailers have decided to freeze the price of a number of products, they have been so reluctant to do so, but now they are proposing to freeze it.
 
well yes suspiciously - keep it expensive!

In Mariupol the dollar exchange rate has risen to 44 hryvnias, there is panic in the city

Here's the news -http://www.bfm.ru/news/286965(here's what to predict))))))

 
I've been surfing the news -

If the ruble falls sharply, they have an official reason not to reduce the price of goods
 
Now the hryvnia should be worth more than the Belarusian ruble.

They need to import salt.

 
If the rouble falls sharply, they have an official reason not to reduce the price of goods
70% of goods will stay at today's prices - they always have. )))))
 
the ads are even more striking, a mobile phone for 17,000 and yet they say at last year's prices last year, you could buy a plasma screen for that kind of dough.
 
of course for 46 you can buy ))))

it's quite likely:


