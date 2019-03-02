FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1322
Of course calculated, now the highest 1 lot and it is in the big G
Closing the sale increases the risk by one step.
a step is 0.1 lot.
What about the loss tolerance? You have to be prepared for that as well. you also have to calculate it carefully.
every 10pp is 0.1 lot to a quarter of the channel, then 0.2 to half of the channel, the other half is 0.4 the highest 1 lot in total 400 orders, the width of the channel is 3485 pips
that's the "if" you don't have ))))), and buying sales can finish in 50 pips )))). at 15-17 fig such a move is also planned BUT not now, the USD/yen will then be above 130. (I won't give any figures).
Loss is a bloody mess, I'll have to limit it to within 400 pips
calmed down...
It shouldn't be. Don't pay too much attention to the yen , it's just a guess, I don't trade it anyway)))))))))))))
I mean trading without targets, well )))), the yen is in the works. (what the hell, and the yen won't let you down)
That's comforting...
nah, not enough dough for 400 orders... Where's the drawdown on all this stuff? There's a geometric progression there....
//though I could be wrong....