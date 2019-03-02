FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1322

New comment
[Deleted]  
Alexey:

Of course calculated, now the highest 1 lot and it is in the big G

Closing the sale increases the risk by one step.

a step is 0.1 lot.

that's it,i'm out..... so that's a lot of dough you've got swirling around in there... I'm getting off advice. I want to live....

So every 1 point is 0.1 lot?

 
_new-rena:
What about the loss tolerance? You have to be prepared for that as well. you also have to calculate it carefully.
Loss is a bitch, we'll have to limit it to 400 pips.
 
_new-rena:

that's it,i'm out..... so you've got all that dough going around... I'm out of tips,want to live....

So every 1 point is 0.1 lot?

every 10pp is 0.1 lot to a quarter of the channel, then 0.2 to half of the channel, the other half is 0.4 the highest 1 lot in total 400 orders, the width of the channel is 3485 pips

balance amount $85,563

 
Ishim:
that's the "if" you don't have ))))), and buying sales can finish in 50 pips )))). at 15-17 fig such a move is also planned BUT not now, the USD/yen will then be above 130. (I won't give any figures).
It is not supposed to be. Don't pay too much attention to the yen, it's just a lucky guess, I don't trade it anyway)))))))))))))
 
Alexey:
every 10 - 0.1 lot
Insta.
[Deleted]  
Alexey:
Loss is a bloody mess, I'll have to limit it to within 400 pips
countAii.... predict by history, don't look at median price, look at highs and lows too ... take into account the average holding period, not the average size of a candle...
[Deleted]  
Alexey:
Every 10 is 0.1 lot.

calmed down...

why 10 - to open two orders instead of one? where did you get 10 from?

 
stranger:
It shouldn't be. Don't pay too much attention to the yen , it's just a guess, I don't trade it anyway)))))))))))))

I mean trading without targets, well )))), the yen is in the works. (what the hell, and the yen won't let you down)

 
_new-rena:

That's comforting...

Why 10 - to open two orders instead of one? Where did you get 10 from?

You finish your message.
[Deleted]  
Alexey:

every 10pp - 0.1 lot to one fourth of the channel, then 0.2 to half of it, the other half of the channel at 0.4 the highest 1 lot in total 400 orders, the channel width is 3485 pips

the balance is $85,563

nah, not enough dough for 400 orders... Where's the drawdown on all this stuff? There's a geometric progression there....

//though I could be wrong....

1...131513161317131813191320132113221323132413251326132713281329...2119
New comment