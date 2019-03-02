FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 534
Look at the profile, there's a screenshot there =)
On every drop, there are those who go straight in to buy (at more favourable levels).
Manipulators keep poking and prodding at the downtrend (they make a lot of arguments for weakening), while the largest central banks in the world are quietly buying gold into their holdings at low prices.
Many are keen on repatriating their gold from the US (which surprises me... I thought there was no gold left in America. It's not like they don't let anyone into their vaults...).
These manipulators (primarily the biggest banks in the US and UK) have many reasons for "knocking down" the price. Including the desire to buy cheaper...
Despite the incipient trend of dollar appreciation across the entire spectrum of the Market, the price of gold has stopped weakening.
Only short-term pullbacks are seen, for example after the release of good US macro statistics. After a pullback - there is a contingent that picks up immediately.
This is the so-called "Smart Money".
Yesterday, Friday 6 February 2015, good US data came out again.
But inflation is not rising... There is no reason to raise interest rates in the near future. This is a threat to the barely visible economic recovery.
But if you take a closer look - the data is mixed.
There are more "doves" than "hawks" on the FED board these days (of those who are eligible to vote).
The dollar is already strengthening on expectations alone. And if we also raise the interest rate, it will immediately stall economic progress. Plus the price of hydrocarbons has fallen heavily, which is not a precursor to inflation. The whole of 2015 will go by without a rate hike. And EUR/USD, if it continues to weaken, not because of the strong dollar, but because of the weakness of the Euro itself.
In addition, there is instability in the world as we have never seen before.
The crisis of 2008 will be nothing compared to what is ahead of us.
Look around you - instability, hotbeds of tension. Uncertainty and bubbles.
Everyone wonders where to invest their money, to save and grow no matter what...
But not everyone remembers that gold is the only asset that has proven itself through the millennia.
And paper can only be used to wipe one's arse. Especially since they're not backed by anything.
I think gold is one of the undervalued assets that "Everyone" doesn't remember about yet. But will remember it when the Smart Money is already in it.
You won't be able to buy gold at these prices any more next year or in the years to come.
All that will be left to do is scratch your head and regret it. And those who want to jump on the train that is already running, not everyone will be able to do so.
Trading gold is dangerous. Positions are expensive. Even the smallest lots. You need an accurate entry. Small volume. High stamina. And a good forecast.
If you don't enter on a pullback, the drawdown will be staggering. Not everyone has the stomach for it. And many just will be carried out of the market feet first.
Then there will be no need to catch fleas...
Are you still catching fleas?
Take a closer look at the gold.
....................
That's right, for gold I was looking at the minimum they can take us to before the rise is 1180
Ilya has that figure too, don't you think?
As for the US, they give themselves a forecast, be it three times negative, it will still be positive. They know that investors are skittish animals, and if something happens, they will run away. Therefore, in times of crisis, their forecasts are always positive, while in the positive it is so-so, it does not happen once in a while.
So, you should not rely on their predictions. A bluff and a show
I have the capital adequacy to even add. But I will hold the only minimum for now until gold confirms its rise.
As for the U.S., they give themselves a forecast, no matter if it is three times negative, it will still be positive. They know that investors are a shy animal and will run away if anything happens. Therefore, in times of crisis, their forecasts are always positive, while in the positive it is so-so, it does not happen once in a while.
So, you should not rely on their predictions. A bluff and a show
They are pragmatists who look at the world with a sober eye and understand where the lies are and where the truth is.
Yes, I also consider the 1180 level as support (first level). But I don't see it as a problem. The market is volatile. And 1180 is not 1131 (second level support).
I have the capital adequacy to even add. But I will hold the only minimum for now until gold confirms its rise.
Hide the weed from them))) Here's your eurow target for the coming days
Buy as low as possible and don't sweat it.
Quid Hitler kaput, correction.
In general, anything ....USD buy, USD... sell.
And yen 107.
we'll soon see and check which works better in the market:
1. price and movement mood
or else
2. trading volumes: USD... sell.
And yen 107. "
Then we will analyse this situation at the end...
It is also possible to buy from the current price, as 1237 is also a buy zone, I think, it may bounce from it, and so the first target is 1312-20 in the nearest future.
Also, one should not play with volumes (add them at wrong time, open with a big lot)...
If there is a pullback even lower, it will not last long.
To successfully pass the drawdown, you need a small lot.
One should not be greedy here, because any smallest position in terms of volume, when the market moves in the right direction, will bring significant profit.
The trader will be rewarded for his self-control.