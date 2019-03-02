FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 34

New comment
[Deleted]  
pako:

I looked at H1, and what is there to understand?

Malevich's square is a masterpiece for some, but for others

TheBlack Square is the most famous work by Kazimir Malevich, created in 1915. It is a canvas measuring 79.5 by 79.5 centimetres, depicting a black square on a white background.

by the way, there's not one table, but three and not two types of trades - put and call, but four.... The prediction is very likely to work out.
 
_new-rena:
by the way, there is not one table, but three and not only two types of trades - put and call, but four....

Oh, yeah?

about the letters b, ah get it?) If not, take a good look at the column tables.

[Deleted]  
stranger:

Really?

There's a lot of this stuff on the internet, but it's all current. Where's the dynamics - so you don't have to wait and check the speculation?
[Deleted]  
pako:

Really?

see the "Strike Range" switch at the top - 3 types of plate, there are different put-ins and call-ins too. They are of 2 types.
[Deleted]  
pako:
where?
Strike Range
 
Myth63:
Turn on n1 and look through it (I think pound reversal in a week and a half=)

I think that the reversal of other currencies against the EUR will not happen for a long time, maybe for 1-3 years. Have you understood yet that americans have everybody by the throat, which means that they need an expensive quid and everybody needs a cheap one.

That's the way it is, we are in for a pullback and a flat.

[Deleted]  
Spekul:

I think we won't see any reversals of the other currencies against the quid for a long time, maybe 1-3 years. Have you understood yet that the americans have everyone by the throat, which means that they need an expensive quid and everyone else needs a cheap one?

That's the way it is, we are in for a pullback and a flat.

Oil and gold rule and push it. If only the idea of floating rates did not go down the drain ...
[Deleted]  
Spekul:

I think we will not see any reversals of other currencies against the dollar for a long time, maybe 1-3 years. Have you understood yet that the americans have everyone by the throat, which means that they need the expensive dollar and everyone else needs a cheap currency.

That's the way it is, we are in for a pullback and a flat.

Yeah, but they've been counting gdp differently than everyone else for a year now. (their standard calculation is recession) and their external debt is over 120%.

[Deleted]  
stranger:

Really?

about the letters b, ah get it?) If not, look carefully at the column headings.

Yeah, I found that. Last time I saw another site, it had an "s" in it. I don't get it.
[Deleted]  
Myth63:

Yeah, but they have been counting gdp differently than everyone else for a year now.(in the standard calculation they are in recession) and the foreign debt is over 120%

recently i've been hanging an adviser's balance on locs. you don't need money to trade.... and the dollar index is looking skyward, they will repay the debt, no doubt about it... They will dump the expensive quid one grand each. it's too early for the pound to be looking up.
1...272829303132333435363738394041...2119
New comment