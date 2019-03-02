FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 34
I looked at H1, and what is there to understand?
Malevich's square is a masterpiece for some, but for others
by the way, there is not one table, but three and not only two types of trades - put and call, but four....
Oh, yeah?
about the letters b, ah get it?) If not, take a good look at the column tables.
Really?
where?
Turn on n1 and look through it (I think pound reversal in a week and a half=)
I think that the reversal of other currencies against the EUR will not happen for a long time, maybe for 1-3 years. Have you understood yet that americans have everybody by the throat, which means that they need an expensive quid and everybody needs a cheap one.
That's the way it is, we are in for a pullback and a flat.
Yeah, but they've been counting gdp differently than everyone else for a year now. (their standard calculation is recession) and their external debt is over 120%.
Yeah, but they have been counting gdp differently than everyone else for a year now.(in the standard calculation they are in recession) and the foreign debt is over 120%