FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 123

New comment
 
_new-rena:
I meant Gunn.

Wait. ... Not Emma/Eugenia/etc...?

Gunn's is simple. Start with his date of birth.

 

I found HER)

http://forum.alpari.ru/index.php/topic/54299-prognozy-ot-ishima/page-14

Прогнозы от Ишима.
Прогнозы от Ишима.
  • 2014.10.29
  • forum.alpari.com
Собрал лосей, понял что не прав. Бакс свое отрос, все в старое русло, бакс вниз, все что против вверх.
 
Silent:

Wait. ... Not Emma/Eugenia/etc...?

Gunn's is simple. Start with his date of birth.

That's it, no one knows the rest)))))
 

The teacher did this on New Year's Eve)

[Deleted]  
Silent:

Wait. ... Not Emma/Eugenia/etc...?

Gunn's is simple. Start with his date of birth.

I never read it. That's not what I'm talking about.
[Deleted]  
stranger:

Do you think it will go up? I don't think so.

I'm looking at Ilya and crying, he's selling an Audi, the Kiwi is not going))))

on the eu, on the kiwi and audi too...
[Deleted]  
stranger:

The teacher did this on New Year's Eve)

for 2016? Oooh! He's the only one who can do that....
 
_new-rena:
On the eu, on the kiwi and audi - also...
Yes, I've got the eu from the bottom, now I forget about it for a long time, let it hang there)
 
stranger:
That's it, no one knows any more)))))
Well, let them learn, no problem.
 
Silent:
Well, let them learn, no problem.
You can learn from someone who knows, but no one knows)))
1...116117118119120121122123124125126127128129130...2119
New comment