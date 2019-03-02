FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 250

stranger:
I just see a good interest in the 1.09-1.10 levels. Healthy interest, with enthusiasm))))
they'll dump them too.
They will lose on futures, they will make money on options .
The casino works.
 
tuma88:
They will cheat the customers.
 
Let's finish picking our noses, clean up, get ready, tomorrow HE will come)))
 
stranger:
I've already got the bottles out... :-)))
 
zoritch:
Good for you, go wash your face, comb your hair and sit tight))))
 

Picture by the pound

stranger:

Picture by the pound

Are the targets 50/50 or green more likely, hangs a sell in the plus, think where to put the profit ?
all the noise, eek =)
 
stranger:
Good for you, go wash your face, comb your hair and sit tight))))

stranger:
that's great. i'm looking at his account. he must have thought of something, he's getting better, he'll tell us, teach us a lesson, so to speak))))
