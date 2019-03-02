FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 250
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I just see a good interest in the 1.09-1.10 levels. Healthy interest, with enthusiasm))))
They will lose on futures, they will make money on options .
The casino works.
They'll get screwed too.
They will lose on the futures and make money on the options.
The casino works.
So, let's finish picking our noses, clean up, get ready, tomorrow HE will come)))
I've already taken the bottles out... :-)))
Picture by the pound
Picture by the pound
Good for you, go wash your face, comb your hair and sit tight))))
Well, let's stop picking our noses, get organized, get ready, tomorrow HE's coming)))