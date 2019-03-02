FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 986

Myth63:
not so pissed off =)) let's just say the priarit is pre-payment =)

Here's how the dough has poured over the last four trading days on the call

There's no statics there.

And that's when you see these "overflows "+volume, that's the picture.

usdjpy. if we take 120.63 today, we might have to go back to 122.30.
 
If you are buying EURUSD, we are out of the way... Put 3 sell orders 0810-0820-0830, profit -300pp.
The goal of prices is to have sellers at the bottom and buyers at the top.
Myth63:
usdjpy. if we take 120.63 today, we might have to go back to 122.30.
It's a nice crawl, makes my heart bleed for not having sold)
stranger:

Цена не может идти туда где не присутсвуют обе стороны. продавец и покупатель, тот самый дисбаланс, над которым некоторые ржут даже не понимая значения слова)

Появится там кто то - пойдут, нет так нет.

 

100% + 300% of the Fed)))
 

The price cannot go where both parties are not present. seller and buyer, the imbalance that some people are making fun of without even understanding the meaning of the word).

If someone shows up, they go, if not, they don't.

 
Correct) This is the point of least contractual payoffs)
 
_new-rena:
It crawls beautifully, it makes my heart bleed that I didn't sell it.)
Get a grip on your greed! )
stranger:
Right) This is the point of least payout on contracts)
i once wrote that i was up all night calculating the strike table. it's like a round-bottomed saucer. the ball will roll exactly to the bottom. and i wrote that the casino is made for 5... it's in the lowest premiums that the price will roll up, but I haven't been able to convert the volumes into that price yet.
