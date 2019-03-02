FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 986
not so pissed off =)) let's just say the priarit is pre-payment =)
Here's how the dough has poured over the last four trading days on the call
There's no statics there.
And that's when you see these "overflows "+volume, that's the picture.
usdjpy. if we take 120.63 today, we might have to go back to 122.30.
Цена не может идти туда где не присутсвуют обе стороны. продавец и покупатель, тот самый дисбаланс, над которым некоторые ржут даже не понимая значения слова)
Появится там кто то - пойдут, нет так нет.
The goal of prices is to have sellers at the bottom and buyers at the top.
The price cannot go where both parties are not present. seller and buyer, the imbalance that some people are making fun of without even understanding the meaning of the word).
If someone shows up, they go, if not, they don't.
The objective of the price is to have sellers at the bottom and buyers at the top.
It crawls beautifully, it makes my heart bleed that I didn't sell it.)
Right) This is the point of least payout on contracts)