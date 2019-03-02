FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1329
Pound sell zone above 1.5. Right, Beard?
1.5-1.51 for now.
But it's not about the sell zone, it's about when it is ripe for it, like it was ripe for buying on Monday.
The skip on audi may be considered as executed, on euro on the way, I will not skip any more, boring.
all making noise =))
Sha, sha..., shal... poo))
hee-hee
There's a Teacher doing the same clowning around)))
hee-hee
I have eurcad...
Well, out of 20 or 30 pairs, something's got to go in the right direction.
I've been calling for a long time...
I picked a promising pair, it's already ridden 3.5 figs and brought in almost $600 since the beginning of the week, why should I go picking up that garbage))))
everyone has their own trash...
everyone has their own dumping grounds...