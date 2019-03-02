FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 833
The first 2 purchases (very small) were strictly based on the signal, but there was a panic sale after Draghi's words about the kuya. i stated the return to 5477.
i got the slippery slippery slippery slippery slope and i went back to 5477. then i simply waited and got three signals. i bought. then bought like clockwork, stopped and flew up. at the same time, when the slippery slope was outside the channel, i saw a clear buy.
The main thing is that they do not know what to do with them - they do not want to take them out of the channel.)
i didn't really do anything if you look at the pound.
and so i can describe all 4 pairs.
like in the eu... someone's losing euro money... I'm not looking at the rest yet.
The rest i dont watch yet))) although in the eurik seems to have slowed down both selling and buying
Good evening. Sorry to interrupt. My target for the pound is 1.5225.
Myth, maybe you should be an analyst! ;)
I decided to take a crack at it ==) and got burned out on monitoring.
i got frustrated with the system i'm using on my main account, i poured out 3 300$ each (no cent accounts at that time) before i finally understood what i found and how to use it =)
i have a very strong motivation to use this trading system in my trading robot as i know it better than you might think :) i have a very strong motivation to use this trading system as i know it better than you might think :)
there's still 1.540 to break through and then get stuck at 1.534
on oanda for the first time in a long period there are more buyers than sellers, has anyone tried to trade on charts like this?
That's what it's showing me and that's my first target so far, 1.5225.
i'm a slugger now=) and i'm screwed on monitoring.
i got frustrated with the system i'm using on my main account, i poured out 3 300$ each (no cent accounts at that time) before i finally understood what i found and how to use it =)
i have a good feeling about this one. i have a good feeling about the system, it takes a year to fine-tune it.)
any system can be fine-tuned if it stays on the road. i'm sure that each system will produce a profit, just a different one... half a year is not enough you say...
the eurik sales are back on the upswing...