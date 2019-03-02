FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1455

New comment
[Deleted]  
Nestradamus:

A quote is a price movement - which is shaped by millions of people managing real money. And they don't gamble on forex, they just change money.

That's why they change. read carefully about puppet....
[Deleted]  

Good evening...

Payment to the Provider is made minus the commission of the Signals service of 20%.This is about the signals ...

Please explain

 
Ishim:
Millions of people go to the polls and it turns out to be a puppet ))))))). (read about Gunn....)

If currency could be manipulated as easily as electoral technology - our rouble would be ahead of the world.

A lot has been written about Gunn, both good and bad, and outright lies. I've read more about him than most. I spent all of '12 reading about him, and I still do from time to time.

 
_new-rena:
that's why they change. read carefully about doll....
They change because modern business is rarely confined to one country. Raw materials are bought in one country, processed in another and the goods produced are sold all over the world... How can one do without an exchange. And there is no time to wait for a favourable exchange rate, the money has to work... A week of non-delivery, of non-payment, can cause more loss than a bad exchange rate.
 
Good dreams about money, everyone....
 
lactone:

If you like swaps, look out for long term AUDCHF buying.

Swaps are nice there and there was a good place to buy (and probably will be again).

swap on this pair:

and such a difference I think you can see...

 
SEVER11:

swap on this pair:

and such a difference i think is evident...

I do not believe in exotic low volatility pairs as a long term trading target. ( six months and up).

 
Yesterday I dug through a lot of indices, but could not find one that shows trading volumes on bears and bulls. That is, it looks what is buying or selling. Do you have one?
 
2035977:
Yesterday I searched through a lot of indices, but could not find one that shows trading volumes on bears and bulls. That is, it looks what is buying or selling. I have no such indicator.
I do not have such an indicator. Try asking the bears. )))
 
he was in the bullpen somewhere...
1...144814491450145114521453145414551456145714581459146014611462...2119
New comment