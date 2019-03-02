FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1455
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
A quote is a price movement - which is shaped by millions of people managing real money. And they don't gamble on forex, they just change money.
Good evening...
Payment to the Provider is made minus the commission of the Signals service of 20%.This is about the signals ...
Please explain
Millions of people go to the polls and it turns out to be a puppet ))))))). (read about Gunn....)
If currency could be manipulated as easily as electoral technology - our rouble would be ahead of the world.
A lot has been written about Gunn, both good and bad, and outright lies. I've read more about him than most. I spent all of '12 reading about him, and I still do from time to time.
that's why they change. read carefully about doll....
If you like swaps, look out for long term AUDCHF buying.
Swaps are nice there and there was a good place to buy (and probably will be again).
swap on this pair:
and such a difference I think you can see...
swap on this pair:
and such a difference i think is evident...
I do not believe in exotic low volatility pairs as a long term trading target. ( six months and up).
Yesterday I searched through a lot of indices, but could not find one that shows trading volumes on bears and bulls. That is, it looks what is buying or selling. I have no such indicator.