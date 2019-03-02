FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 385

stranger:

This???

http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/

Solo drugs

does it bother you?
 
Well yes, it does, it's about time you realised that you have to make a change, either in yourself or in the trade.
 
Or both.
 
Don't change a thing! The troll is great!
 
OK, chill out, think about it.

And don't spread your wings...))

 
and why are you graying in my thread, homodrill.
Piece of cake, the pound by impenetrable swipes has gone into the buy zone, sells are hapless, if the trend settles only buying away from the rebound.
 
Kino:
The pound is in the buy zone by impenetrable wagons, the sells are dead, if the trend is stable only buy from the rebound.
If the eurik goes up then the sells will come back and that is unlikely now
 
Alexey:
if the eurik goes up, the giants will come back and it is unlikely

That's a tricky phrase. Can I memorise it and use it on occasion?

)))

 

whatever the heat...


