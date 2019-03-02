FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 385
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
This???
http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/
Solo drugs
does it bother you?
Well, yes, it is worrying, it's about time you realised that you have to change, either in yourself or in the trade.
Well, yes, it is worrying, it's about time you realised that you have to change, either in yourself or in the trade.
don't change a thing! the troll is great!
OK, chill out, think about it.
And don't spread your wings...))
OK, chill out, think about it.
And keep your wings in place.))
This???
http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/
Solo drugs
The pound is in the buy zone by impenetrable wagons, the sells are dead, if the trend is stable only buy from the rebound.
if the eurik goes up, the giants will come back and it is unlikely
That's a tricky phrase. Can I memorise it and use it on occasion?
)))
whatever the heat...