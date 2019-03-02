FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 840

_new-rena:
bought a sec, picked up a 100 and salt again))
)))
Ishim:
)))
Here's a look - not from the charts, but I think there are more buyers than mama. The americans will close at 3pm MSC. I don't think they'll let up until the close, if that's the case.
 
_new-rena:
I look at the m5, red candle is selling, then green one is buying, but the volume is not the same? (I've heard that they pipsed them - they ruin eyesight((())
 
_new-rena:

the volumes are buying and selling, between which (as in parity, as in inside the loc) the price crawls (in blue). the chart is completely different. all lines are almost straight.

As for the signals that trigger 15-40 pips, you may test them, but if you have less than 3-10 pips, then it's a futile business.
Ishim:
_new-rena:
well done! (How many positive trades out of 100 on the Prog?)
 
_new-rena:

I've had a sale so far. the baika was a small bug in the software - it's an everyday thing and can be fixed. the signal usually lasts up to a few days...

...

baiked)

leave it till 1.135 ))))
Ishim:
_new-rena:

Ishim:
