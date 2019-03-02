FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 63

artikul:
There are only losers here ))))) Look for talent in other threads )))) Good night ))))
Teacher says there are plenty of clowns too ))))
 
Zeleniy:

Don't mess with people's heads, if you really had pasture and lots of head as you point out, you are already a farmer, and a farmer gets up very early and is not distracted by such nonsense, and you all write the opposite.

Already here the farmers have gone as well.

Is it true that everyone is poisoned by vodka....

I'm an investor. I invest in a profitable business, and I pay the farmer money for his work.
 
That's it, I can't go on or the gypsies will dream and bang their bells. I'm going to watch Equilibrium, the plot is more realistic. Good night comedian =D

I agree.

Land to the landowners, crosses to the farmers)))

 
I was just answering a question about how I got into forex. I wanted to tell you that I'm not one of the programmers.

Here's the deal. I'll show you what happened when I wake up.


Good night.

 
I am for fair equality. But I don't like beggars.
 
give nails to the feet and hands to the hands... :-)))
 

Good afternoon

 
tuma88:
tell me about the C cleaner. What is your problem ?
thank you !
Here it happened)
 

Pound meets Unbreakable Mashka ))) The pound is sniffing cautiously )))) Mashka pretends that nothing is going on )))) Parabolic, as always, is dully obtuse ))))

