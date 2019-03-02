FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 198
Mashka is not honoured at all)))
She's got a mensa tonight.
I've locked the purchase, maybe for nothing, but I'm not in a hurry to sell yet
Myth is good for you, you don't piss on fences.
i still do not understand these dashes, it's too much for my brain that does not defragment ((
I look where the price has gone, I count 5+5, I draw a level and sell or buy from it :-)
Mixed in with))))
with elements of martin, and without stops maybe, I'm not comfortable without stops(((
here's an old New Year's present for you =) levels until march!!!!