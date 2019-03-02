FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 758

Ishim:
I have seen it! I have doubts that they are not globalists at all, but flea-bitten like us )))))))))))) . Happy Defender's Day!!!
Happy Soviet Army Day, Vasya.)
 
stranger:
Yes, you can sell up to 57, I'll be glad.) Go to MT5, there are a lot of woodpeckers there))))
It's a sanctuary and hunting is forbidden! We'll hunt here
 
stranger:
wild_hedgehog:
What about the signal? Is this one closed and a new one coming?
what is the point?
 
Speculator_:

Looked at the states from different angles! I came to the conclusion that they owe themselves, don't they?
They owe the whole world, but they are not going to give it back, because no one claims it. In fact, on the contrary, everyone is saving greenbacks as reserve funds. The smart penders made the U.S. dollar the basis of international payments, thus insuring it from collapse. Somehow...
 
OK, sorry if I offended anyone, especially Igor. I'll come back sometime)
 
Hi there!

It's kind of sad. I don't even want to swear at Eurochka.

 
tuma88:
I'm good if it's a demo, but if it's a real one, it's a handshake!

A horizontal flat is really something, I got a hold of a sell myself (bikes)

 
Ishim:
It's good if it's a demo, but if it's real it's a handshake!
I just closed my buy.

Sold it there too.



Thank you!
 
tuma88:
0.03cell 1.1271 09.02.15 . I can't - 21 quid of drawdown now .
