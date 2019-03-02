FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1233
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You want to challenge Mendeleev's table..... and are you talented enough...?
Do you mean horizontal levels? Have you ever thought that they could be elementary Gann angles - 1/128 or 1/256. They look like horizontals on small frames...
This is my scenario and no one writes it - price draws it. Impulse - pullback = trend. Interesting conclusion - it's not a pattern - probably a trap pattern ((((.
I'm talking about those levels - horizontal levels. (there can be options and stuff like that), but arcs, corners, trend levels are art abstraction ))))
Look at the coincidence with my scenario (well, the pullback is over) - the H4 trend lines held the price! Then we got the candlestick absorption (rails), and the main thing - 2 red H4 candlesticks in a row - "shock day". (there all sold the hell out and there was also a test of the trend line on Friday)
This is position trading. (the rest ((( well, someone is catching in the glass, waves on m1 - all this is not disputed - the opponent shows the statistics - monitoring, testing, extreme option calls himself and screws everyone)
It's my script and nobody writes it - it's the price that draws it. Impulse - pullback = trend. Interesting conclusion - it's not a pattern - probably a trap pattern ((((
Price, then, is the entity animate?!?!? You write it and she draws it?!?!?
You're right, Old One, you're not going to die of modesty...
What a bad habit to write on the screenshot! There is no way to quote, the level of 1.13 was invented not by me but by the price! Look at the breakdown down (red line) money sold breakdown level 1.13 - their price should close at least in boo, here's just think through the breakdown will go. (this time it doesn't work - well, let's see how it develops).
Scenario - money plans, dashes can be in the mind's eye ))))) See one of the main advantages of a scenario (I develop a system at once and on questions and if so? and if so? - in short, if there are questions that the system cannot answer - then there is no system). After the scenario worked (there is a nuance scenario does not coincide with the price - well, what you mean by itself - well, it's not so!) - from start to finish in the gap - noise! (either the future - which no one sees - or sees but does not use)
Price, then, is the entity animate?!?!? You write it and she draws it?!?!?
You're right, Oldie, you're not going to die of modesty...
What a bad habit to write on the screenshot! There is no way to quote, the level of 1.13 was invented not by me but the price! Look at the breakdown down (red line) money sold breakdown level 1.13 - their price should close at least in boo, only I think through the breakdown will go. (this time it doesn't work - well, let's see how it develops).
Scenario - money plans, dashes can be in the mind's eye ))))) See one of the main advantages of a scenario (I develop a system at once and on questions and if so? and if so? - in short, if there are questions that the system cannot answer - then there is no system). After the scenario worked (there is a nuance scenario does not coincide with the price - well, what you mean by itself - well, it's not!) - from start to finish in the gap - noise! (either the future - which no one sees - or sees but does not use).
What a bad habit to write on the screenshot! There is no way to quote, the level of 1.13 was invented not by me but the price! Look at the breakdown down (red line) money sold breakdown level 1.13 - their price should close at least in boo, only I think through the breakdown will go. (this time it doesn't work - well, let's see how it develops).
Scenario - money plans, dashes can be in the mind's eye ))))) See one of the main advantages of a scenario (I develop a system at once and on questions and if so? and if so? - in short, if there are questions that the system cannot answer - then there is no system). After the scenario worked (there is a nuance scenario does not coincide with the price - well, what you mean by itself - well, it's not!) - from start to finish in the gap - noise! (or future - which no one sees - or sees but does not use).
And I can draw a horizontal with my eyes closed and there will be a dozen coincidences on it.
You've drawn a bowser on a chart more than once, you've made sure of that.