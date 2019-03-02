FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 517

Myth63:

ok, jokes are jokes, i got 1240 on euros yyyy... but i don't trade it=)

Most likely, they will take out the last buyers and load the villagers into the wagons up to the eyeballs =)

if they do decide to go to the bottom =)

I do not know about the euro, but on the pound the same traders will buy sells up to the hilt and they will do it. The euro is 1.29-30 or thereabouts, I think.
 
stranger:
This has already been debunked on all sides.

well, there's this one....

 
Ishim:

well this one....

It might jump up, but it's sold out, so sell higher, stay away from buying.
 

and someone invested in Magnit shares...


 
stranger:
i don't go into the yen for a long time, it's no longer an accordion but an accordion! ))))
 
Lesorub:

will be the same as on the pound.

not sorry...


I'll keep it liquid... poke a pause in your scenario...
 
Ishim:

\

my 5 cents ))))

A little late....


 
chepikds:
I'll keep it liquid... I'm gonna put a hold on your scenario...

on the pound, here's an interesting spot...


 
Lesorub:

on the pound, here's a favourite, an interesting place...


It's interesting in that there's no bullshit there.
 

So, has everyone added to the pound? It's going to go further up.

That was close. Just 1 point before the stop. )))

