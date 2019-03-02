FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 517
ok, jokes are jokes, i got 1240 on euros yyyy... but i don't trade it=)
Most likely, they will take out the last buyers and load the villagers into the wagons up to the eyeballs =)
if they do decide to go to the bottom =)
This has already been debunked on all sides.
well, there's this one....
well this one....
and someone invested in Magnit shares...
It may jump up, but it's sold out, so sell higher, stay away from buying.
will be the same as on the pound.
not sorry...
\
my 5 cents ))))
A little late....
I'll keep it liquid... I'm gonna put a hold on your scenario...
on the pound, here's an interesting spot...
on the pound, here's a favourite, an interesting place...
So, has everyone added to the pound? It's going to go further up.
That was close. Just 1 point before the stop. )))