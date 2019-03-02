FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 381
you still don't seem to understand the KUKL action on the pound...
so it's in the range, with a downward bias.
on stochastics, on the hour, with standard pairs to sell above ... what is it, 70-80-90. ;))
oh, the stochastic is screwed )))
So it's a loser, what's to think about?
The eu has already kicked out, we're waiting for the pound to go down
The whipping of the youngsters is called)))
so i can see why it went down like this, the teacher sold at the bottom and it's a sure sign
keeping statistics?)
You may be cheating. you think, "when I'm going to be exposed, you don't know".
pammas tell a different story, alas.
who's cheating? everyone here has their own vision, which sometimes converge
I, for one, used to cheat.
found a picture like this too (to shake up the old days).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sLveGebW1Ng
and the eurik is already exhausted
He's gonna pick up some bears and move on.
The market has ceased to understand the market at all... first the market stops reacting to news, now to positive news - we fall.
further==down? ok : nothing ;))) good song ;))