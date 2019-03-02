FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 587
You tell Sensei to come out, we won't hit him)))
I'm not his boss...
Is that where the pound is going to go?
It's like a broken gramophone - the record is stuck, the yen is 122.10 and the correction is 120 )))) - wait for ))))
So where did I draw last night and this morning? Glad you got it, but it's too late.
well, well...
well, well...
I see a strategy: Playing all positions against the dollar!? )
(Mythical, write a comment.)
what to write ??? the new strategy shows that=) all pairs are closing the holes in the weekly channel.
what do you think?
jumped out of my channel at 120 p.
I don't know when you got into the sell...
As long as all pairs are in the area of quarterly buy levels I will not sell!!!! and such buys can always be closed in BU or with a minimum profit. + using my knowledge not concerning the new system everything rebounds as you can see on the signal.
No, no, Master, the pound, the continuation of the trend.
Why did you draw the euras? You don't know (((( (you're padding your posts).