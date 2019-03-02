FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 587

stranger:
You tell Sensei to come out, we won't hit him)))

I'm not his boss...

Is that where the pound is going to go?


 
Ishim:
It's like a broken gramophone - the record is stuck, the yen is 122.10 and the correction is 120 )))) - wait for ))))
No, no, Master, about the pound, about the continuation of the trend.
 
Lesorub:

I'm not his boss...

is that where the pound is going to go?


So where did I draw last night and this morning? I'm glad you got that, but it's too late.
 
stranger:
So where did I draw last night and this morning? Glad you got it, but it's too late.

well, well...


 
Lesorub:

well, well...


Sho nuh nuh?))) Moo moo now, not nuh nuh))))
21april:

I see a strategy: Playing all positions against the dollar!? )

(Mythical, write a comment.)

what to write ??? the new strategy shows that=) all pairs are closing the holes in the weekly channel.
 
Myth63:
what to write ??? the new strategy shows that=) all pairs are closing the holes in the weekly channel.

what do you think?

jumped out of my channel at 120 p.

Lesorub:

what do you think?

jumped out of my channel at 120 p.

I don't know when you got into the sell...

As long as all pairs are in the area of quarterly buy levels I will not sell!!!! and such buys can always be closed in BU or with a minimum profit. + using my knowledge not concerning the new system everything rebounds as you can see on the signal.

 
stranger:
No, no, Master, the pound, the continuation of the trend.
Why did you draw the euro? You don't know ((((
 
Ishim:
Why did you draw the euras? You don't know (((( (you're padding your posts).
I'm learning. And what's the point of writing posts, I don't get paid here.
